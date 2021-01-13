U.S. Soldiers with the Virginia National Guard listen to a squad leader briefing after arriving near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 09:02
|Photo ID:
|6481277
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-NI803-2487
|Resolution:
|6155x4103
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capitol Guardians, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
