    Capitol Guardians

    Capitol Guardians

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Virginia National Guard listen to a squad leader briefing after arriving near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 09:02
    Photo ID: 6481277
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-NI803-2487
    Resolution: 6155x4103
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capitol Guardians, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virginia National Guard
    Capitol
    National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    CAPDC21

