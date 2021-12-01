Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support local and federal officers in Washington [Image 10 of 11]

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support local and federal officers in Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Pfc. Amir Thompson, 1st Battalion, 169th Infantry Regiment, New York National Guard, mans a security post near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 09:02
    Photo ID: 6481239
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-NI803-2266
    Resolution: 4368x2912
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support local and federal officers in Washington [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    508th Military Police
    CAPDC21

