    Marcelle Fabregas, 156 Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Manager

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    Portrait of U.S. Air Force Marcelle Fabregas, the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental manager at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 07:30
    Photo ID: 6481213
    VIRIN: 210107-Z-BT672-0002
    Resolution: 4800x6000
    Size: 14.77 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marcelle Fabregas, 156 Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Manager, by SrA Victor Colon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG recognizes PRANG environmental manager for 2020 award

    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG
    156CES

