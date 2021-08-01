U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Falcon guard Emily Conroe attempts to dribble through the Boise State University Broncos defense during a home game at Clune Arena, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 23:13
|Photo ID:
|6481030
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-NH566-1044
|Resolution:
|3934x2618
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA Women's Basketball Vs. Boise State [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT