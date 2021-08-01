Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Women's Basketball Vs. Boise State [Image 2 of 10]

    USAFA Women's Basketball Vs. Boise State

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Falcon guard Cierra Winters attempts to dribble past the Boise State University Broncos defense during a home game at Clune Arena, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 23:13
    Photo ID: 6481026
    VIRIN: 210108-F-NH566-1036
    Resolution: 3422x2278
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Women's Basketball Vs. Boise State [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

