    Fort Mott [Image 10 of 24]

    Fort Mott

    PENNSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    View of Battery Lane at Fort Mott State Park, Pennsville, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020. Visible are Battery’s Harker and Arnold. Fort Mott was part of a coastal defense system designed for the Delaware River in the late 1800s. The first Fort was built in 1872. The Fort was rebuilt in 1896 in anticipation of the Spanish-American War. It became obsolete shortly after World War I. New Jersey bought the military reservation in 1947 and it was opened as a park June 24, 1951. The fort was named after Maj. Gen. Gershom Mott of Trenton. Mott served in the Mexican–American War. He served as a lieutenant colonel with the 5th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry, and as a colonel with the 6th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. He was promoted to major general after the Battle of the Crater in 1864. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 21:40
    Photo ID: 6480977
    VIRIN: 201215-Z-AL508-3052
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: PENNSVILLE, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Mott [Image 24 of 24], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    History
    U.S. Army
    Coastal Defense System
    Maj. Gen. Gershom Mott

