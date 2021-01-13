U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bermudez was assigned to Army Support Group-Kuwait, Army Central Command, Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

