A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bermudez was assigned to Army Support Group-Kuwait, Army Central Command, Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:41
|Photo ID:
|6480891
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-DA916-1109
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|664.59 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT