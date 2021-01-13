Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bermudez was assigned to Army Support Group-Kuwait, Army Central Command, Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:41
    Photo ID: 6480890
    VIRIN: 210113-F-DA916-1096
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 441.86 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dignified Transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT