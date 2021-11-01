Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Electromagnetics Integration Facility

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. (Jan. 11, 2021) - Facility Manager David Powers points out the recently completed electromagnetics integration facility. The facility will house 50 personnel specialized in Electromagnetic Environmental Effects, including modern computer stations, a laboratory, and team meeting rooms. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Year, New Office Space: Navy Invests in Facility Modernization at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD
    Electromagnetic Integration Facility

