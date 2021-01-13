Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Commanding General Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    JTF-CS Commanding General Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210113-N-PC620-0024 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) Commanding General Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Van receives the COVID-19 vaccination at McDonald Army Health Center. JTF-CS members were able to take the vaccine on a voluntary basis in order to mitigate risk to military operations and increase mission readiness should the command be called upon to respond to an all-hazard defense support to civil authorities mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:56
    Photo ID: 6480347
    VIRIN: 210113-N-PC620-0024
    Resolution: 6194x4424
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Commanding General Receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    JTF-CS Commanding General, JBLE COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator Pose for Photo

    Vaccine
    Joint Command
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    COVID-19

