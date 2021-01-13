JTF-CS Commanding General Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

210113-N-PC620-0024 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 13, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) Commanding General Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Van receives the COVID-19 vaccination at McDonald Army Health Center. JTF-CS members were able to take the vaccine on a voluntary basis in order to mitigate risk to military operations and increase mission readiness should the command be called upon to respond to an all-hazard defense support to civil authorities mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

