Senior Airman Aidan Herring, an allergy technician with 316th Medical Squadron, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Shon J. Manasco at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6480323
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-LE393-0116
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|995.08 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS
