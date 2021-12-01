Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots [Image 4 of 6]

    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Senior Airman Aidan Herring, an allergy technician with 316th Medical Squadron, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    This work, CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

