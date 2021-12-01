Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots [Image 1 of 6]

    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, greets members of 316th Medical Squadron before receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:27
    Photo ID: 6480318
    VIRIN: 210112-F-LE393-0025
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots
    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots
    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots
    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots
    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots
    CSAF-CMSAF-Manasco COVID Shots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    CMSAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT