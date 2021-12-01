Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sec Def visits Tennessee National Guard

    TN, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller addresses a gathering of national guardsmen at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, TN on Jan., 12, 2021. Miller's visit was to learn more about the accomplishments and high operations tempo the Tennessee National Guard sustained throughout 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm)

