Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller addresses a gathering of national guardsmen at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, TN on Jan., 12, 2021. Miller's visit was to learn more about the accomplishments and high operations tempo the Tennessee National Guard sustained throughout 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6480250
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-XQ885-1130
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|470.9 KB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sec Def visits Tennessee National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Darrell Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
