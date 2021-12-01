Master Sgt. Maureen Gilbert, administers one of the first Moderna COVID-19 doses to Col. Michael Hrynciw, 200th RED HORSE commander, as Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing and 200th RED HORSE are volunteering for the first round of the COVID-19 vaccination process, Jan. 12, 2021. The 179th Airlift Wing Medical Group, Mansfield, Ohio, are administering these first doses to Airmen identified as first responders, mission essential and select medical personnel. (Ohio National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 09:20 Photo ID: 6480058 VIRIN: 210112-Z-XQ637-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.98 MB Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 179th Airlift Wing Medical Group begins COVID-19 vaccination process [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.