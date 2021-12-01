Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    179th Airlift Wing Medical Group begins COVID-19 vaccination process [Image 2 of 8]

    179th Airlift Wing Medical Group begins COVID-19 vaccination process

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Maureen Gilbert, administers the first Moderna COVID-19 doses to Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing and 200th RED HORSE volunteering for the first round of the COVID-19 vaccination process, Jan. 12, 2021. The 179th Airlift Wing Medical Group, Mansfield, Ohio, are administering these first doses to Airmen identified as first responders, mission essential and select medical personnel. (Ohio National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6480046
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-XQ637-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.47 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 179th Airlift Wing Medical Group begins COVID-19 vaccination process [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    200th RED HORSE
    The National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing
    COVID-19

