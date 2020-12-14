Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sending a special grazie to local law enforcement [Image 1 of 2]

    Sending a special grazie to local law enforcement

    AVIANO, ITALY

    12.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An open thank you card sits on a table at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2020. The cards were made for local Italian law enforcement and security services as a thank you for all their hard work during COVID-19. (Courtesy photo)

