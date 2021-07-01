56th, 57th RQS ruck for Jolly 22

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Bryan Ballestero, 56th Rescue Squadron assistant director of operations, left, and 1st Lt. Cody Page, 56th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue pilot, right, participate in a ruck in memory of the fallen Jolly 22 crew at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2021. On Jan. 7, 2014, U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ruane, U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Stover, Tech. Sgt. Dale Mathews and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Afton Ponce, the crew of Jolly 22, were killed when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

