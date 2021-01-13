Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-135 Conducts Pre-flight Check During Airshow Practice [Image 1 of 2]

    VAQ-135 Conducts Pre-flight Check During Airshow Practice

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210113-N-GR586-1008

    MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) – Sailors, assigned to the "Black Ravens" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, watch as a F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Pacific Air Forces' F-16 Demonstration Team, practices at Misawa Air Base. VAQ-135 provides fully operational EA-18G aircraft to perform unrestricted Electronic Attack as needed throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

