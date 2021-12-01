Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Participates in Fuji Viper 21.2 [Image 7 of 11]

    3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Participates in Fuji Viper 21.2

    GOTEMBA, AICHI, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Husser (right), a machine gunner with Kilo Company 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, oversees a Marine during a live-fire M240B range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate Joint Force Multi-Domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Husser is a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

    Japan
    Infantry
    Training
    3/8
    3d Marine Division
    Fuji Viper 21.2

