3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Participates in Fuji Viper 21.2

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Cafeo, a machine gunner with Weapons Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, leads a safety brief before conducting a live-fire M240B machine gun range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate Joint Force Multi-Domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Cafeo is a native of Springfield, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 Photo by Cpl Savannah Mesimer