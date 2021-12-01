Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 21.2 M240B Range [Image 6 of 6]

    Fuji Viper 21.2 M240B Range

    CAMP FUJI, AICHI, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Calton Ragsdale (left), a machine gunner with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, and Lance Cpl. Cade Williams (right), a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3d Marine Logistics Group, participate in an M240B machine gun live-fire range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Ragsdale is a native of Prarieville, Louisiana, and Williams is a native of Omaha, Nebraska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 03:44
    Photo ID: 6479857
    VIRIN: 210112-M-KH126-482
    Resolution: 5184x3298
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 21.2 M240B Range [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alexis Moradian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Fuji
    Training
    Fuji Viper
    M24OB
    3d Marines 8th Marine Regiment

