Fuji Viper 21.2 M240B Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Calton Ragsdale (left), a machine gunner with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, and Lance Cpl. Cade Williams (right), a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3d Marine Logistics Group, participate in an M240B machine gun live-fire range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Ragsdale is a native of Prarieville, Louisiana, and Williams is a native of Omaha, Nebraska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

