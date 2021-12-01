Fuji Viper 21.2 M240B Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Leonardo Nardin, a machine gunner with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participates in an M240B machine gun live-fire range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Nardin is a native Wesley Chapel, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

