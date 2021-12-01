Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper: M240 Machinegun Range [Image 3 of 3]

    Fuji Viper: M240 Machinegun Range

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division   

    The silhouette of a U.S. Marine with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, is outlined by snow during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    TAGS

    machinegun
    3d Battalion
    Marine Corps
    8th Marines
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    FujiViper21.2

