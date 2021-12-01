Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guard Secures Area Around Capitol [Image 2 of 9]

    New Jersey National Guard Secures Area Around Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 508th Military Police Company, 108th Wing, and 177th Fighter Wing arrive near the Capitol to set up security positions in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 23:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
