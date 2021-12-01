Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210112-N-ZZ999-0001

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Scorza 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN CLEMENT ISLAND, Calif (January 11, 2021) - Tommy Niday, San Clement Island's Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWPT) Lead Water Operator and Mr. John Busterud, Administrator, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9, tour the island's WWTP. The visit was to understand how compliance can be achieved in an expeditionary environment while maintaining mission readiness. U.S. Navy photo by Helen Haase.

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Visit San Clement Island

    Waste water
    San Clement Island

