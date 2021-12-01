SAN CLEMENT ISLAND, Calif (January 11, 2021) - Tommy Niday, San Clement Island's Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWPT) Lead Water Operator and Mr. John Busterud, Administrator, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9, tour the island's WWTP. The visit was to understand how compliance can be achieved in an expeditionary environment while maintaining mission readiness. U.S. Navy photo by Helen Haase.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 21:05 Photo ID: 6479674 VIRIN: 210112-N-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 323x429 Size: 62.06 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210112-N-ZZ999-0001, by CPO John Scorza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.