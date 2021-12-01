SAN CLEMENT ISLAND, Calif (January 11, 2021) - Tommy Niday, San Clement Island's Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWPT) Lead Water Operator and Mr. John Busterud, Administrator, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9, tour the island's WWTP. The visit was to understand how compliance can be achieved in an expeditionary environment while maintaining mission readiness. U.S. Navy photo by Helen Haase.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6479674
|VIRIN:
|210112-N-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|323x429
|Size:
|62.06 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210112-N-ZZ999-0001, by CPO John Scorza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Visit San Clement Island
