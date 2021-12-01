A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practices Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan 12, 2020. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler A. Ware)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6479655 VIRIN: 210112-M-ZZ123-1007 Resolution: 4960x3307 Size: 998.87 KB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.