A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practices Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan 12, 2020. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler A. Ware)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 20:43
|Photo ID:
|6479655
|VIRIN:
|210112-M-ZZ123-1007
|Resolution:
|4960x3307
|Size:
|998.87 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT