    Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Hotel Company Confidence Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, overcome an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan 12, 2020. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler A. Ware)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 20:43
    Photo ID: 6479654
    VIRIN: 210112-M-ZZ123-1006
    Resolution: 4165x2777
    Size: 994.92 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD
    Recruits

