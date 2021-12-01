Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard to establish, enforce multiple security zones for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Coast Guard to establish, enforce multiple security zones for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    In this chartlet illustration, the U.S. Coast Guard provides a reference to key locations which outline three maritime security zones established for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    The zones are scheduled to be established and enforced beginning 8 a.m., January 17 and conclude 8 a.m., January 25.

    The Maritime Safety and Security Bulletin 01-21 which describes the geographical boundaries may be found at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/maryland-ncr

    Illustration courtesy of the United States Coast Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6479645
    VIRIN: 210112-G-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 801x1119
    Size: 356.68 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard to establish, enforce multiple security zones for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    president
    USCG
    maritime safety
    safety zone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT