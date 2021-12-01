In this chartlet illustration, the U.S. Coast Guard provides a reference to key locations which outline three maritime security zones established for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
The zones are scheduled to be established and enforced beginning 8 a.m., January 17 and conclude 8 a.m., January 25.
The Maritime Safety and Security Bulletin 01-21 which describes the geographical boundaries may be found at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/maryland-ncr
Illustration courtesy of the United States Coast Guard.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6479645
|VIRIN:
|210112-G-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|801x1119
|Size:
|356.68 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard to establish, enforce multiple security zones for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT