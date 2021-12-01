In this chartlet illustration, the U.S. Coast Guard provides a reference to key locations which outline three maritime security zones established for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.



The zones are scheduled to be established and enforced beginning 8 a.m., January 17 and conclude 8 a.m., January 25.



The Maritime Safety and Security Bulletin 01-21 which describes the geographical boundaries may be found at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/maryland-ncr



Illustration courtesy of the United States Coast Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6479645 VIRIN: 210112-G-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 801x1119 Size: 356.68 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard to establish, enforce multiple security zones for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.