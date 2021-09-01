Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    142nd Wing Night Flying [Image 3 of 4]

    142nd Wing Night Flying

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon 

    142nd Wing

    Members of the 142nd Wing perform night flying January 9, 2021 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. Night flying helps pilots enhance their skill set to handle different types of flying conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6479614
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-GI695-0034
    Resolution: 4395x2930
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Night Flying [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd Wing Night Flying
    142nd Wing Night Flying
    142nd Wing Night Flying
    142nd Wing Night Flying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    PANG
    Night Flying
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT