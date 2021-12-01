Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations to phase 1a and 1b patients [Image 3 of 7]

    AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations to phase 1a and 1b patients

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers directed traffic, checked patients in and out, and administered the COVID-19 vaccine to phase 1a and 1b patients at a vaccination site in Phoenix, Jan. 12, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 13:45
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations to phase 1a and 1b patients [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Arizona National Guard
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    phase 1a
    phase 1b

