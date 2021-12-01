Arizona National Guard Soldiers directed traffic, checked patients in and out, and administered the COVID-19 vaccine to phase 1a and 1b patients at a vaccination site in Phoenix, Jan. 12, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 13:45 Photo ID: 6479303 VIRIN: 210112-Z-CC902-046 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.16 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations to phase 1a and 1b patients [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.