210105-N-JC800-1031



INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 5, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dominique Lowe, assigned to medical department, draws blood from a patient in the medical ward aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 06:31 Photo ID: 6478881 VIRIN: 210104-N-JC800-1031 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.1 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Somerset Blood Bank [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 David Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.