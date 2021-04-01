Somerset Blood Bank

210105-N-JC800-1020



INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 5, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cord Frazier, assigned to medical department, draws blood from U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer Michael Hensley, the electronic material officer, in the medical ward aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

