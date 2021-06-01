Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Somerset Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Somerset Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Zeigler 

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25)

    210106-N-JC800-1099

    INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 6, 2021) - U.S. Sailors and Marines move an AH-1Z Super Cobra, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
