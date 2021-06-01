Somerset Operations

210106-N-JC800-1099



INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 6, 2021) - U.S. Sailors and Marines move an AH-1Z Super Cobra, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 06:07 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)