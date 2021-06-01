210106-N-JC800-1079



INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 6, 2021) - U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) discuss the movement of aircraft during flight operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 06:07 Photo ID: 6478857 VIRIN: 210106-N-JC800-1079 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.29 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Somerset Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 David Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.