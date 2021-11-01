Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mike Company MCMAP [Image 5 of 7]

    Mike Company MCMAP

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training sessio at Marine Corps Recruit Depo, San Diego, Jan. 11, 2021. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Tyler A. Ware)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 21:32
    Photo ID: 6478640
    VIRIN: 210111-M-ZZ123-1005
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike Company MCMAP
    Mike Company MCMAP
    Mike Company MCMAP
    Mike Company MCMAP
    Mike Company MCMAP
    Mike Company MCMAP
    Mike Company MCMAP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    MCMAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT