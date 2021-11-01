Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training sessio at Marine Corps Recruit Depo, San Diego, Jan. 11, 2021. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Tyler A. Ware)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 21:32
|Photo ID:
|6478637
|VIRIN:
|210111-M-ZZ123-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.91 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT