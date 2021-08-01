A 21-foot blue chug vessel floating approximately 8 miles east of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 11, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo's crew repatriated 12 Cuban migrants aboard the chug vessel to Cabanas, Cuba. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6478624
|VIRIN:
|210108-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|675.48 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 12 migrants to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT