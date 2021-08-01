Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 12 migrants to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A 21-foot blue chug vessel floating approximately 8 miles east of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 11, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo's crew repatriated 12 Cuban migrants aboard the chug vessel to Cabanas, Cuba. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 12 migrants to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Cuba
    Sector Miami
    Station Fort Lauderdale
    Cutter Isaac Mayo
    Cutter Manatee

