(From left) Airman Ian Correia and Staff Sgt. Johann Briones, 389th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew members, load a guided bomb unit (GBU-31) onto a jammer at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2021. Three squadrons competed against each other during a weapons load competition and demonstrated their rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6478616
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-WN543-1060
|Resolution:
|6621x4414
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing conducts weapons load competition [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
