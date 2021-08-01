Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing conducts weapons load competition [Image 11 of 11]

    366th Fighter Wing conducts weapons load competition

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Capuno 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) Airman Ian Correia and Staff Sgt. Johann Briones, 389th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew members, load a guided bomb unit (GBU-31) onto a jammer at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2021. Three squadrons competed against each other during a weapons load competition and demonstrated their rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 19:42
    Photo ID: 6478616
    VIRIN: 210108-F-WN543-1060
    Resolution: 6621x4414
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

