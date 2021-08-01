366th Fighter Wing conducts weapons load competition

(From left) Airman Ian Correia and Staff Sgt. Johann Briones, 389th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew members, load a guided bomb unit (GBU-31) onto a jammer at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2021. Three squadrons competed against each other during a weapons load competition and demonstrated their rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

