Date Taken: 09.24.2020 Date Posted: 01.11.2021 14:28 Photo ID: 6478323 VIRIN: 200924-N-YR245-1001 Resolution: 4800x6300 Size: 3.87 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, It Starts With Us, by PO2 Craig Rodarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.