Air Force Tech Sgt. Seth Sarrett, 374th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, parachutes from an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2021, during Army and Air Force new year jump training. The training not only allowed soldiers and airman to practice jumping, but it also allowed the Yokota aircrews to practice flight tactics and timed package drops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2021 00:17 Photo ID: 6477678 VIRIN: 210108-F-PM645-4599 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.3 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Air Force HELO jump training [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.