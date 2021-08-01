Army and Air Force HELO jump training

Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Force Group (Airborne) conduct high altitude low opening jump from a Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to

the 36th Airlift Squadron during Army and Air Force new years jump training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2021. The training not only allowed soldiers and airman to practice jumping, but it also allowed the Yokota aircrews to practice flight tactics and timed package drops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP