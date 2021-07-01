Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel attend training in California

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel attend training in California

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Justin Leva 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to 60th Medical Group stationed at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., attend a training session on the operation of medical equipment at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021. These service members deployed in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DOD support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Justin Leva/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6476993
    VIRIN: 210107-A-SN541-1036
    Resolution: 5136x3424
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force medical personnel attend training in California [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Army
    Training
    Deployment
    COVID-19

