A B-1 Lancer, center, and two F-22 Raptors fly in formation to commemorate Veterans Day over Asan Beach Park, Guam, Nov. 11, 2020. The B-1 Lancer is based out of the 9th Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and the F-22 Raptors are based out of the 94th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 23:17
|Photo ID:
|6420481
|VIRIN:
|201111-N-KG760-0001
|Resolution:
|3930x2947
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1 Lancer, F-22 Raptors Conduct Guam Veterans Day Flyover [Image 2 of 2], by Alana Chargualaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
