B-1 Lancer, F-22 Raptors Conduct Guam Veterans Day Flyover

A B-1 Lancer, center, and two F-22 Raptors fly in formation to commemorate Veterans Day over Asan Beach Park, Guam, Nov. 11, 2020. The B-1 Lancer is based out of the 9th Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and the F-22 Raptors are based out of the 94th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

Date Taken: 11.11.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Location: ASAN, GU