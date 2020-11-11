Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1 Lancer, F-22 Raptors Conduct Guam Veterans Day Flyover [Image 1 of 2]

    B-1 Lancer, F-22 Raptors Conduct Guam Veterans Day Flyover

    ASAN, GUAM

    11.11.2020

    Photo by Alana Chargualaf 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1 Lancer, center, and two F-22 Raptors fly in formation to commemorate Veterans Day over Asan Beach Park, Guam, Nov. 11, 2020. The B-1 Lancer is based out of the 9th Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and the F-22 Raptors are based out of the 94th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

