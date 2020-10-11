Portrait of Sgt. 1st Class Herber Alex. (Alaska National Guard Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6420463
|VIRIN:
|201110-Z-MK318-0002
|Resolution:
|1954x2848
|Size:
|422.46 KB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Herbert Alex: An Alaskan Legacy [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sgt. 1st Class Herbert Alex: An Alaskan Legacy
LEAVE A COMMENT