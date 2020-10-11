Celebrating Native American Heritage - Renee Grant

Renee Grant is a Salinan Indian with Salinan and Chinook bloodlines. She and her family have deep ties to the community. Grant has held various positions at Fort Hunter Liggett since July 2008, and is currently, happily employed as an Army Civilian Management Services Assistant with the Garrison Directorate of Human Resources.

