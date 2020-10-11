Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Native American Heritage - Renee Grant

    LOCKWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Renee Grant is a Salinan Indian with Salinan and Chinook bloodlines. She and her family have deep ties to the community. Grant has held various positions at Fort Hunter Liggett since July 2008, and is currently, happily employed as an Army Civilian Management Services Assistant with the Garrison Directorate of Human Resources.

