Echo Company Receiving

Rct. Quincy W. Dunn with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 10, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Dunn is from Duluth, Minnesota, he was recruited out of RS Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

